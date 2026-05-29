A Nigerian political aspirant went viral after people accused him of being a child, despite claiming to be an adult with dwarfism.



His name has been reported as Mahmud Sadis Buba, also spelled Mahmud Sadis Baba.





He was linked to the APC in Kaduna State and drew attention after appearing in a political screening video.



People online immediately questioned his age because of his very young appearance.





He reportedly claimed he was around 30 years old and said his appearance was due to dwarfism.





But the situation exploded when alleged leaked documents, including a passport image and school records, began circulating online.



Those documents reportedly suggested he was actually 16.





The controversy became so intense that he reportedly withdrew from the race.



The full details are still disputed, including the exact spelling of his name and his confirmed age.





But the story went viral because of how bizarre it sounded.



A politician said he had dwarfism.





Then leaked documents allegedly suggested he was not an adult at all, but a teenager.