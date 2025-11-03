 NIGERIAN PRESIDENT WANTS TO MEET TRUMP AFTER MILITARY THREAT





Trump just threatened to send the U.S. military into Nigeria over what he calls a “mass slaughter” of Christians by jihadists.





He warned that if Nigeria doesn’t stop the killings, America will attack, and it’ll be “fast, vicious and sweet.”





President Bola Tinubu didn’t freak out. His aide said don’t take it literally, and now they’re pushing for a meeting with Trump to “iron things out.”





Tinubu says the country isn’t religiously intolerant.