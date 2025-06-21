Niger’s government has announced plans to nationalise the Somair uranium joint venture operated by French nuclear fuels company Orano

Niger’s government announced it’s intention to nationalize the Somair uranium joint venture, previously operated by the French nuclear fuels company Orano.

This decision escalates tensions between Niger and Orano, fueled by deteriorating relations with France following a military coup in July 2023.

The government cited grievances, including the expiration of the mining agreement in December 2023 and accusations of Orano’s irresponsible, illegal, and unfair behavior,” as reasons for the move.

Oran have been holding a 63% stake in Somair while Niger’s state-owned Sopamin owns the remaining 36.6%,.

The French firm has has been excluded from operations since the military-led government seized control of the mine.

Orano has pursued arbitration and lawsuits against Niger, warning that government interference is damaging the mine’s financial health and has considered selling its stake.

This nationalization reflects Niger’s broader push to reduce French influence and assert sovereignty over its resources.