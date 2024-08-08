Niger’s junta cuts diplomatic ties with Ukraine

Niger Republic has announced that it is cutting diplomatic ties with Ukraine “with immediate effect,” accusing Kyiv of supporting “terrorist groups.” This decision comes just two days after Mali took a similar step.

The diplomatic break follows significant losses suffered by the Malian army in late July at the hands of jihadists and separatist forces, for which Ukraine has been partly blamed.

Niger’s government spokesman, Amadou Abdramane, made the announcement in a televised statement, revealing that Niger would request the United Nations Security Council to debate Ukraine’s “aggression.”

Niger and Mali, both currently under military governments following recent coups, have previously severed defence agreements with France and turned to Russia for military assistance. Reports indicate that several soldiers from Russia’s Wagner paramilitary group were killed alongside Malian soldiers during the July conflict in the north of the country.

Abdramane stated, “The government of the Republic of Niger, in total solidarity with the government and people of Mali, decides in complete sovereignty to sever diplomatic relations between the Republic of Niger and Ukraine with immediate effect.”

Mali’s government spokesman, Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga, announced on Sunday, August 4, that Mali had broken off relations following remarks by Andriy Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, the GUR. Yusov was quoted by state media saying, “The rebels received all the necessary information they needed,” without providing further details.

Abdramane expressed Niger’s outrage over Yusov’s comments, stating, “The government of the Republic of Niger learned with great amazement and deep indignation, the subversive and unacceptable remarks of Mr. Andriy Yusov.”

In response, the Ukrainian foreign ministry asserted on Monday, August 5, that Ukraine “unconditionally adheres to the norms of international law” and “firmly rejects the accusations of the transitional government of Mali,” expressing regret over Bamako’s “hasty” decision.

The diplomatic tensions are rooted in a severe bout of fighting that erupted near the Algerian border on July 25 at a military camp in Tinzaouatene. Tuareg-led separatists have claimed they’ve killed 84 Wagner fighters and 47 Malian soldiers. Mali’s army acknowledged suffering “a large number” of deaths during the conflict but has not provided specific figures.