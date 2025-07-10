NJOBVU QUESTIONS EXTRAJIDICIAL KILLINGS OF MINERS



DEMOCRATIC Union (DU) President Ackim Anthony Njobvu has strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of gold miners at Kikonge in Mufumbwe district, North Western province.





And Njobvu says it is sad that the current administration is killing its citizens who are merely trying to survive under hard economic times. He says the shooting of miners by government forces is regrettable and should be condemned.





“Why is lethal force being used against our fellow citizens people who are merely reacting out of huñger, poverty, and frustration? We ask: shouldn’t the government be using more humane and non-violent approaches to manage such situations, rather than responding with bullets?”





Njobvu further said it is shocking that the UPND has failed to address illegal mining four years of being in government despite promising to do so when in opposition.



“You promised to address the crisis of illegal mining yet, four years into office, the situation remains the same.





Meanwhile, tipper trucks reportedly owned by UPND leaders continue to haul soil rich in gold deposits from Kikonge, Mufumbwe, under the watch of the very institutions meant to regulate and protect our national resources,” he said.





“At the same time, young people the very future of Zambia are being gunned down in cold blood. These are extrajudicial killings we condemned in the past, such as in the heartbreaking case of Mapenzi Chibulo. And now, once again, we are watching history repeat itself,” Njobvu said.





Meanwhile, Njobvu said that the Democratic Union once in government will ensure such does not happen.





“We strongly condemn the killing of our fellow brothers and sisters. When entrusted with leadership, we will bring these brutal acts to an end,” he added.





We will restore dignity, justice, and human rights. Zambia belongs to all of us not just to the politically connected or the wealthy elite.