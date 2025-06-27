NJOBVU’S DEMOCRATIC UNION STIRS POLITICAL WAVES IN CENTRAL PROVINCE WITH PROMISES OF JOBS, INCLUSIVE LEADERSHIP



The Democratic Union (DU), Zambia’s newest political entrant under the leadership of Ackim Anthony Njobvu, is rapidly carving its space on the national political stage, with its recent mobilization drive across Central Province injecting renewed energy into the debate on party politics, economic inclusion, and job creation ahead of the 2026 general elections.





The DU’s presence in Mkushi, Kapiri Mposhi, and Kabwe has not only drawn crowds but has also reignited public discourse on the need for political renewal and practical solutions to Zambia’s rising unemployment levels—particularly among the youth. With the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) under increasing pressure to deliver on its employment promises, and the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF) still battling internal divisions, many voters say the time is ripe for alternative leadership.





“Our youth are stranded. Every year, thousands graduate into a jobless economy,” Njobvu told a gathering of traders and jobseekers in Kapiri Mposhi. “While other parties are busy trading blame, the Democratic Union is offering a new vision—one that places jobs, industry, and innovation at the centre of our economic policy.”





The DU president emphasized that Zambia’s political landscape has for years been dominated by parties that rise to power on populist promises but fail to deliver sustainable development. He accused both the UPND and PF of prioritizing political survival over citizen empowerment, saying it’s time for a movement that speaks directly to the economic frustrations of everyday Zambians.





In Kabwe, Njobvu met with youth-led cooperatives and unemployed graduates, promising that a DU government would focus on reviving local industries and facilitating access to business capital. He also pledged to introduce public-private partnership models to generate employment, especially in the agriculture, transport, and technology sectors.





“Politics should no longer be about slogans and rallies,” Njobvu said. “It must now be about measurable outcomes—how many youths are working, how many small businesses are growing, how many communities are self-sustaining.”





As Zambia continues to grapple with high cost of living, currency volatility, and a widening income gap, political analysts say the emergence of a party focused on economic renewal may resonate strongly, particularly in semi-urban and peri-urban areas like Central Province where unemployment and political fatigue are high.





Community members in Kapiri Mposhi expressed disappointment in the current crop of politicians, accusing them of neglecting rural economic empowerment.





“Every election season, they come with promises,” said James Mwansa, a youth representative. “But after the votes are cast, the people are forgotten. Maybe DU can be different.”





Njobvu responded by urging voters to reject parties that thrive on tribalism, violence, and recycled manifestos. He called for peaceful political competition ahead of 2026, rooted in ideas and policies, not personal attacks or historical grudges.





“We don’t just want to win seats—we want to win minds,” he said. “The DU is a party of substance, not noise.”





With rising public interest and a growing presence on the ground, the Democratic Union now joins a growing list of emerging political movements seeking to reshape Zambia’s future through targeted economic messaging and grassroots mobilization.





Whether the DU can translate public sentiment into actual ballots in 2026 remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—Zambia’s political terrain is evolving, and the demand for leadership that delivers jobs and restores dignity is louder than ever.



June 26, 2025

©️ KUMWESU