NKANA’S ALEX NG’ONGA MIGHT BE LUCKY IN DRC

Nkana Striker Alex Ng’onga has reportedly impressed in Lubumbashi where he is currently trying to secure a move away from Chilata.

The forward is currently training with Congolese giants TP Mazembe for about two weeks.

Ng’onga has scored three goals and assisted one in two friendly games for the Ravens.

He scored in a brace for the five-time African champions as they beat CS Don Bosco 3-2 in a friendly match last Tuesday in Kamalondo.

The former Power Dynamos man was again on target as Mazembe beat Blessing FC 4-0 and also chipped in with an assist.

Ng’onga is currently serving a six month ban following his incident in the Kitwe derby.

This comes after he was caught on camera kicking a Supersport microphone after being substituted during the Kitwe derby.

The Disciplinary Committee found Ng’onga in breach of Article 48 of the FAZ Disciplinary Code. Ng’onga has also been slapped with a K20, 000 fine to be paid within seven days.