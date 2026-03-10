🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Nkandu Luo Defends Scrapping of Student Meal Allowances, Says Decision Was Meant to Expand Access





Former Minister of Higher Education Professor Nkandu Luo has defended the controversial 2019 decision to abolish student meal allowances, arguing that the move was intended to expand government support to a broader range of students across universities, colleges and trade institutions.





Speaking during an interview on Crown TV, Luo said the policy shift was driven by concerns about fairness in the distribution of government support within the higher education sector.





According to her, the previous system benefited a limited number of students from only two public universities while the majority of institutions received little or no support.





“On the day of judgment, I will not be penalised for that. If anything, God will celebrate me for making it possible for all universities, colleges and trade schools to benefit,” Luo said.





She explained that when she assumed office as Minister of Higher Education, Zambia had three operational public universities: the University of Zambia (UNZA), Copperbelt University (CBU), and Mulungushi University, but meal allowances were largely concentrated at UNZA and CBU.





Luo argued that continuing with the arrangement would have meant maintaining an unequal system where students in other institutions were excluded from government assistance.



She illustrated the point using a family analogy.





“Would it be fair for you to continue just buying chocolates for your two sons or daughters, whereas the other five are eating nothing?” she asked.





According to Luo, the government at the time sought to redesign the support framework to reach a wider student population as more universities, colleges and trade schools became operational.





She added that the decision was not taken unilaterally but followed consultations with parents, students and other stakeholders before being presented to Cabinet.





As part of the reforms, Luo said government introduced the skills levy, a funding mechanism intended to channel resources into technical and vocational institutions as well as universities.



“I asked the Minister of Finance to introduce a skills levy so that all the colleges and trade schools could benefit from government support,” she said.





In addition, the ministry expanded the student loan scheme, allowing beneficiaries to access loans for tuition and related costs with repayment expected after graduation.





Luo said the loan system was designed to create a revolving funding model in which graduates repay their loans, allowing new students to benefit from the same pool of resources.



She also challenged narratives that expanded student support only began after the change of government in 2021.





“Support for students across colleges, trade schools and universities started during my time as minister,” Luo said.



“No one should say it only started in 2021.”





The abolition of meal allowances remains one of the most debated education policy decisions in Zambia’s recent history, particularly among students who previously relied on the support for daily living expenses.





