🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Nkandu Says Kambwili’s Politics No Longer Connects After Kasama Loss



UPND deputy spokesperson Elvis Nkandu has publicly challenged Patriotic Front member Chishimba Kambwili to step back from frontline politics, arguing that his confrontational and divisive style has lost relevance with voters.





The remarks follow Kambwili’s statements in Kasama, where he criticised President Hakainde Hichilema and Vice President Mutale Nalumango for not physically attending the funeral of Paramount Chief Chitimukulu’s wife. Kambwili later amplified the issue during the Kasama mayoral by-election campaign, framing it as evidence of alleged regional neglect and using it to mobilise voters along tribal lines.





Kambwili also mocked UPND campaign methods, dismissing party leaders as “singing and dancing” and confidently predicting their defeat in the by-election. The outcome, however, went against that forecast, with the UPND winning the Kasama mayoral seat.





Appearing on Diamond TV last night, Nkandu said the election result exposed what he described as Kambwili’s central political weakness





“Kambwili is my brother, but his problem is his mouth,” Nkandu said. “He proudly said, ‘abena Nkandu twalabacita ububi, twalabapasa because they are just singing and dancing.’ I’m happy that through that so-called singing and dancing, we still won the by-election.”





Nkandu argued that Kambwili has repeatedly struggled to accept electoral outcomes, often shifting narratives after defeats. He pointed to what he called contradictory messaging, where Kambwili first claimed dominance on the ground in Kasama, then later suggested that some political parties would be confined to specific regions during future general elections.





According to Nkandu, such rhetoric reflects a political approach that no longer resonates with a changing electorate.



“It’s high time Kambwili accepts that the kind of politics he and his group practiced in the past is over. When your time is up, you must be honest with yourself,” he said. “Sometimes it’s important to reflect on your life and what you are going through because people use and leave.”





Nkandu warned that continued efforts to force relevance through inflammatory statements would only deepen Kambwili’s political isolation, adding that recognising when to step aside is part of political maturity.





“Kambwili said a lot when he was in Kasama, but I think it’s time my brother should rest in peace,” Nkandu said, clarifying that he was speaking politically, not personally.



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya