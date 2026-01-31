🔷 NKANDU SAYS KASAMA VICTORY ENDORSES HH



UPND Deputy Spokesperson and Kasama mayoral election campaign manager Elvis Nkandu has described the party’s victory in the Kasama mayoral by-election as an endorsement of President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership and the UPND government’s policy direction. His remarks followed the declaration of UPND candidate Bywell Simposya as the winner after he polled 17,647 votes in Thursday’s contest.





The report states that Simposya defeated his closest rival from the Forum for Democracy and Development, Peter Yuda, who received 14,302 votes across Kasama Central and Lukashya constituencies. Nkandu is quoted crediting President Hichilema’s “visionary leadership” for the victory and for the inroads UPND has made in Northern Province.





UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe is also quoted describing the result as a reflection of the party’s sustained work to position itself positively in the region since the 2021 general elections. The report connects Nkandu’s comments to government programmes and policy focus, including the Constituency Development Fund and free education.