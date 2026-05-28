NKOSAZANA DLAMINI-ZUMA SPARKS MASSIVE DEBATE AFTER SAYING SOUTH AFRICANS OFTEN LACK THE TECHNICAL SKILLS NEEDED BY MODERN INDUSTRIES





Former ANC minister and African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has sparked heated reactions after arguing that South Africa’s unemployment crisis cannot simply be blamed on immigration because many local job seekers still lack the specialised technical skills required by modern industries.





Speaking during discussions around unemployment, immigration and economic growth, Dlamini-Zuma said even if undocumented foreigners left South Africa, unemployment would still remain a major problem because many industries require specific technical and vocational skills that are currently in short supply.





She pointed to sectors such as engineering, renewable energy, manufacturing, technology, construction and industrial maintenance, saying many companies are searching for workers with specialised training, artisan skills and modern technical knowledge.





Dlamini-Zuma also reflected on a recent visit to India where she said she was impressed by skills centres teaching young people how to repair cellphones, drones, electric motorbikes and install solar systems — skills she believes can immediately create employment opportunities.





Her remarks quickly divided South Africans online.



Critics accused the ANC of destroying education standards, failing technical colleges, collapsing municipalities and creating the unemployment crisis after decades in power. Others agreed with her argument, saying South Africa urgently needs more vocational training, apprenticeships, artisans and technical education instead of only university qualifications.





The comments come as tensions continue rising across South Africa over unemployment, illegal immigration and demands for stronger protection of local jobs.