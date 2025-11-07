Nnamdi Kanu writes Donald Trump, alleges Christian Gen0cide

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has written to US President Donald Trump, commending him for giving attention to the “Christian gen0cide” in Nigeria.

Kanu said Trump’s observation about Christian gen0cide in the country was “factual and verifiable”.

However, Kanu said Jewish adherents were also under @ttack, adding that he has documentary evidence to back up his claims.

He cited several instances, including media publications of different vi0lent @ttacks against people of Judeo-Christian faith.

A copy of the letter dated November 6, made available by his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, read in part: “Your Excellency, I extend warm greetings to you in the name of the Judeo-Christian faith and values we both hold dear.

“As a practicing Jew and a believer in the Judeo-Christian heritage that shaped Western civilization, I was honored to attend your campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, in January 2020.

“Your bold declaration on October 31, 2025—that the United States is ‘prepared to act’ militarily and cut aid if Nigeria fails to protect its Christian population—has ignited hope in the hearts of millions who have been abandoned by the world.

You have seen the truth: Christians in Nigeria face an existential thre@t.”

Kanu said vi0lent @ttacks against Christians were not restricted to the Northern region, but also witnessed in the South East and South South zones.

“I write to you now to reveal that this gen0cide is not confined to the North—it has metastasized into the Igbo heartland, where Judeo-Christians are being systematically exterminated under the guise of counter-terr0rism.”

Kanu also drew the attention of the US President to his ordeals following abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya since June 2021.

“I am Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu, Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)—a peaceful, non-violent civil rights movement rooted in Judeo-Christian principles.

“Since 2015, I have survived four documented @ssassination attempts by the Nigerian state. On 20 June 2021, I was forcibly @bducted from Kenya in an extraordinary rendition operation—an act that vi0lated Kenyan and international law, as c0ndemned by a Kenyan High Court ruling (Petition No. E282 of 2021).

“Despite this ruling, I was !llegally transported to Nigeria and thrown into solitary detention in Abuja, without a valid subsisting charge and for the sole cr!me of defending my people’s right to life, faith, and self-determination under international law.

“On 13 October 2022, the Court of Appeal in Abuja (CA/ABJ/CR/625/2022) discharged and acquitted me of all charges, ruling that my rendition was !llegal, unconstitutional, and a gross vi0lation of international law.

“The court ordered my immediate and unconditional release. Yet I remain in solitary detention—over 1,596 days since my abduction.

“The Nigerian government defied its own judiciary, refusing to release me as ordered. I was never released, so there was no re-@rrest—only continued unlawful impris0nment in blatant vi0lation of constitutionally protected double jeopardy safeguards under Section 36(9) of the 1999 Constitution and Article 7(2) of the African Charter.

“The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (Opinion No. 25/2022) declared my continued impris0nment “arbitrary, unlawful, and politically motivated.” This is not justice. This is state capture of the rule of law to silence a Judeo-Christian voice, a Hidden Gen0cide Against Judeo-Christians in Eastern Nigeria.”

Kanu told Trump that while security operatives use high-handedness against him and peaceful agitators, terr0rists, and bandits are granted amnesty.

Accusing security agencies of complexity, Knau demanded the establishment of an internationally-supervised commission of inquiry to investigate Judo-Christian gen0cide in Nigeria.

Citing instances of vi0lent @ttacks in the South East, it urged the US President to act fast to end the escalation.

“The same extr3mist-backed forces you have condemned in the North—Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Fulani militias—operate with state complicity in the South-East and Igbo-speaking territories of Benue, Kogi, and Delta.

“These @trocities are irrefutably documented: Nkpor Biafra Heroes Day M@ssacre – 30 May 2016 -Amnesty International (2016)”.

He cited the k!lling of 20 IPOB members in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on January 20, 2017, during a pro-Trump rally shortly after his emergence during his first tenure.

Kanu also complained to Trump about what he called ‘we@ponization of insecurity to d3monize IPOB.’

“Since my illegal rendition, Nigeria has declared IPOB a ‘terr0rist organization’ despite zero evidence of vi0lence (confirmed by U.S. State Department, 2021).

“Orchestrated ‘unknown g#nmen’ attacks using state-backed militias, then blamed IPOB. K!lled over 2,000 Igbo youths in ‘counter-terr0rism’ operations (Intersociety, 2021–2025). This is Rwanda’s playbook: create chaos, blame the victim, justify extermination.”

Kanu urged Trump to hasten his intervention to save more lives.

“Dear Trump, You said America will act. Now is the moment. I respectfully urge you to:Launch a U.S.-led independent inquiry into state-sponsored m@ssacres of Judeo-Christians in Eastern Nigeria, with full access to mass gr@ves, military logs, and survivor testimonies.

“Convene emergency Congressional hearings on the Igbo Christian gen0cide, featuring:The 13 October 2022 Court of Appeal judgment discharging me (disobeyed by the government), UN Callamard’s report on Aba & Nkpor, Nigeria’s defiance of its own Constitution.

“Impose targeted Magnitsky Act sanctions on:Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai (Ambassador, Benin), Current DSS Director-General Yusuf Bichi, South-East military commanders implicated in Obigbo.

“Support an internationally-supervised referendum on self-determination for the Igbo people—the only peaceful path to ending this cycle of vi0lence, as affirmed by the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Article 20).

“Mr. President, history will judge us by what we do when gen0cide knocks. You have the power to stop a second Rwanda in Africa. One tweet, one sanction, one inquiry could save millions.

“I remain steadfast in peace, faith, and non-vi0lence—even from a pr!son cell. IPOB rejects every form of vi0lence. We seek only justice, truth, and freedom.

“May the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob—who delivered Israel from Pharaoh—grant you wisdom and courage to deliver His people once again. With deepest respect and urgent hope.”