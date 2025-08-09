No Appeal has been administered in the high court yet

It is important to have a clear understanding of the facts. It is misleading to suggest that the Lungu family has already appealed the judgment before the Pretoria High Court. The truth is that they have only prepared an appeal.

An appeal remains just that—an appeal—until it is formally lodged with the court. This requires the court to first receive the document and stamp it. Once stamped, the court will then determine whether the appeal has merit. If merit is found, it may grant a stay of execution, temporarily suspending the earlier order it issued.

At present, what is being shared on social media is merely an unstamped notice of intention to appeal—not an appeal that has been lodged or acted upon by the court. The court has neither formally received the document nor issued a stay of execution. In legal terms, nothing has changed.

The earliest opportunity to lodge the appeal is today; if that does not happen, the next will be Monday. Should the Zambian Government move the body before Monday, the appeal would become academic.

It is therefore crucial that this matter be reported accurately and based solely on verified facts.