By CIC Sports.

NO ATHLETE FROM ANY COUNTRY IS STRANDED-NKANDU.

Youth, Sports and Arts Minister Hon Elvis Nkandu has clarified that the photos going round on social media alluding that Ethiopian team are stranded are false and should not be taking serious at all. He said Ethiopia submitted a certain number of delegates coming and that was the same number which government used to get quotation and accommodation yet they came more than the number they sent adding pressure on government to improvise owing to the fact that so many countries are in Coppebelt plus the presidential visit compounded the situation all lodges and hotels where fully booked.

In a phone interview with CIC that wanted a true position on the matter, Hon Nkandu asked why only Ethiopia out of 47 countries is alleged to be complaining.

“Am saying that Zambia is hosting over 47 countries we have accomodated everyone including all those in that picture because it only took 40 minutes to resolve the crisis its during that period that they where pictured on the floor especially that others could be tired, as at now CIC am telling you the truth there is no one sleeping on the floor we managed to resolve all the matter they came more than the number they submitted and accommodation was scarce but we resolved the matter ask if there is any other country complaining other than Ethiopia”. Nkandu explained.

Various Sports Social media blogs reported that Zambia has failed to secure accommodation for foreign countries hence this press went to get the true position. Efforts to contact Ethiopian ambassador proved futile as his mobile phone went unanswered.

CIC PRESS TEAM