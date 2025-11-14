No Christian gen0cide in Nigeria- African Union

The African Union chief has stated that there was no Christian genocide in Nigeria.

US President Donald Trump said that Christians in Nigeria were being slaughtered by jihadists and faced an “existential threat.”

Trump then threatened to carry out an armed intervention in Nigeria, saying radical Islamists were killing “Christians in very large numbers.”

Reacting at a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 12, in New York, Chair of the African Union Commission, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, told stated that “there is no genocide in northern Nigeria.”

“The complexity of the situation in northern Nigeria should push us to think twice before making such statements,” he added.

Youssouf added, "The first victims of Boko Haram are Muslims, not Christians."