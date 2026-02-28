NO DECISION YET ON US$1 BILLION US HEALTH FUNDING

NO DECISION YET ON US$1 BILLION HEALTH FUNDING-Diamond Tv



By Victoria Kayeye Yambani



28.02.26



Government has not yet made a decision regarding the reported US$1 billion health funding debate.





Chief Government Spokesperson and Acting Minister of Health, Cornelius Mweetwa, says the matter is still before Cabinet, and once a formal resolution is reached, the nation will be informed at an appropriate time.





Mr. Mweetwa has also cautioned freelance journalists against misrepresenting Zambia’s position to international media, warning that misleading narratives risk damaging the country’s longstanding diplomatic relations.





He dismissed reports of a fallout between the Ministry of Health and the United States Government, stressing that Zambia continues to enjoy cordial relations with the U.S. and remains engaged in ongoing dialogue, just as it does with other cooperating partners.





The clarification follows growing public anxiety over the reported funding package.





On 17th November 2025, the Ministry of Health and the United States Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which the U.S. committed approximately US$1.5 billion over five years starting April 2026.





The funding is earmarked for critical areas in Zambia’s health sector, including human resources for health, medical commodities, data systems, laboratory services and logistics strengthening.





In recent days, speculation about a misunderstanding between the two governments sparked widespread debate, prompting authorities to break their silence and reassure the nation.



#NewsOnTheGo