No Dreads At School – Court

A newly qualified grade eight student showed up at Kasama Boys Secondary School wearing a black head sock. When removed, it was discovered he had concealed the dreadlocks. The school ‘chased’ him and ordered that he can only enter class if he cut his dreadlocks. He, instead, argued that he cannot cut the locks because of the religious “Nazarene” vows he took under the Rastafarian sect.

Simply, his right to education and religious beliefs, had been infringed upon by the State, which owned Kasama Boys School.

The father, who is also a Rastafarian and his religious group called House of Rastafari) jointly sued the government for stopping the child from accessing education due to his religious beliefs.

The matter was heard by the Lusaka High Court. The petitioners contended that it was against the Constitutional rights for the child to be blocked from attending school on account of dreadlocks.

However, the school argued that under its rules, unkempt hair and other unruly behavior activities were forbidden at the school. The Headmaster insisted that the father had signed off the acceptance of the rules when the boy was admitted into grade eight.

After hearing both sides, the High Court dismissed the petition.

“To insist on the minor cutting off his dreadlocks as a prerequisite for attending school, cannot be said to be unreasonable condition,” the Judge observed.

“I am therefore of the considered view that the school rules have to be followed by all students generally, in order to promote unity, public order and security…” the Judge said and dismissed the case.

The Court further noted that the student right to education was not curtailed as he was free to choose a private school where they could allow dreadlocks.

Case citation Nathan Mubanga v Attorney General (2023/HP/0403) and Judgment delivered last week, 19th February, 2025.

Interesting judgment.

In other jurisdictions, especially France, the debate is very big as to whether students should be allowed to wear the Muslim Hijab or other religious symbols in schools. At Munali Secondary School – during my time – Indian Sikh were allowed to wear the turban headgear in class.

By Dickson Jere