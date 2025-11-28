NO GENERAL CONFERENCE NO CAMPAIGNS-PF Provincial Chairpersons

NO CONFERENCE NO CAMPAIGNS-PF Provincial Chairpersons



Seven Provincial Chairpersons of the Patriotic Front have decided to boycott meetings with any presidential candidates.





The Provincial Chairpersons in question are From Copperbelt, Central, Luapula, Eastern, Muchinga, North Western, Western and Southern Provinces.





They have formally written to PF Acting President Given Lubinda to respond to their grievances over the repeatedly postponed elective conference and the removal of two provincial leaders from Lusaka and Northern Provinces.





According to the group, the elective General Conference has been postponed too many times and have warned that this partern has severely undermined the patience and confidence of both party officials and the wider public.



https://youtu.be/TR-US9J8VX0?si=Rt132TEqPugyHg0p



In their letter to Hon Lubinda, the Chairpersons insist that a new and final date for the General Conference be set no later than 15 December 2025.



They are also not happy with the recent removal of the Northern and Lusaka Provincial Chairpersons stating that Hon must reverse the decision in the interest of fairness, stability and party unity.





“Sir, we strongly urge you to reconsider this action, as it has dampened our morale and that of our members. The two affected Chairmen have worked tirelessly to keep the Party together in their respective provinces. This calls for your leniency and your fatherly consideration toward our colleagues.”





The seven Provincial leaders have resolved that no meetings will be held with the Acting President or any presidential candidates until the two issues are addressed.





They have warned that both internal and external pressure on the party has reached a critical level and have unanimously chosen to suspend all engagements until they receive a response to their application.