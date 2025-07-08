No Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘client list’ exists — US govt

The U.S. Justice Department has concluded that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide and found no evidence he kept a “client list” or was murdered, according to a memo released Monday, July 7.

The department also announced it does not plan to release any new documents related to the matter.

“This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list,’” the memo stated.

“There was also no credible evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

The department’s findings contradict years of conspiracy theories and walk back promises by President Donald Trump to release new files on the disgraced financier. Axios first reported details of the DOJ and FBI’s decision.

The review included the release of 10 hours of jailhouse security footage showing no one entered Epstein’s cell on the day he died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Pam Bondi fueled speculation by saying on Fox News that a “client list” was on her desk. Soon after, the Justice Department, alongside the White House, invited social media influencers to view binders labeled “The Epstein Files: Phase 1.” Most documents released then were already public.

Bondi later promised more revelations. FBI agents were even pulled from national security assignments to review Epstein materials for possible public release. But the department ultimately ended the review without disclosing further records, frustrating Trump supporters who had demanded more information.

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino, who both previously questioned the Epstein investigation, have since publicly stated there is no evidence Epstein was murdered. Bongino called the jail footage “clear as day.”

The memo emphasized that Epstein harmed over a thousand victims, many of whose personal details are embedded throughout the case files. “Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither victims nor justice,” it added. The department said no further disclosure was “appropriate or warranted.”

The decision triggered backlash online. Elon Musk posted a scoreboard meme reading “The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter,” with zeros across the board, adding: “Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again.”

Others on the right, including activist Jack Posobiec, questioned why Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell remains in prison if there were “no clients.” Commentator Robby Starbuck challenged Bondi’s earlier statements: “Was she lying then or is she lying now? We deserve answers.”

At a White House briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the Justice Department’s review, calling it “exhaustive.” She clarified that Bondi’s earlier comments about a list referred to the entirety of Epstein-related records, such as flight logs, not a secret client list. DOJ spokesperson Chad Gilmartin also underscored that point.

Leavitt added some material was withheld because it contained child sexual abuse imagery. “This administration wants anyone who has ever committed a crime to be held accountable … and is committed to truth and transparency,” she said.