NO ‘MINGALATO’ WILL STOP BM8 FROM APPEARING ON THE BALLOT – DAVIES MWILA.



…Declares the Tonse Alliance President unstoppable.





Lusaka – Friday, 10 April 2026 (Smart Eagles)



BM8 National Chairperson Hon. Davies Mwila has said that no form of mingalato will prevent Tonse Alliance President Brian Mundubile from appearing on the ballot.





Hon Mwila stated that Mundubile is unstoppable as the country heads to the polls on August 13, 2026 adding that God has provided a leader to liberate Zambia from its current hardships





“Brian Mundubile has come forward and want the people of Zambia to be liberated. Zambians have suffered a lot. The reason we are removing UPND from power is because they have failed to fulfil all the promises. Look at the price of Mealie Meal, Fertilizer and the High cost of Living,” he said.





Hon Mwila was speaking when Chilanga District Socialist Party members defected to the Tonse Alliance.



“Politics is about numbers, any one who wants to join Tonse please come forward there are many rooms to accommodate everyone. Brian Mundubile has got numbers. BM8 IS UNSTOPABLE, No one is going to stop Brian Mundubile.





Whatever Mingalato they are going to use will not work, because God has provided a leader to liberate the Zambian people. Brian Mundubile will be on the ballot paper contrary to those who say otherwise. They said there is no opposition but when they see that BM8 has got numbers, they want to use mingalato,” he said.





Meanwhile, Hon. Mwila has expressed concern over the tribal sentiments that have characterized national discourse over the past four years.



Hon Mwila said there is need for all tribes to work together without any segregation.





“Time has come for UND to leave office. Brian Mundubile is ready to deliver victory on August 13, 2026. BM8 has the people on his side. The people have spoken. He is the man you can trust,” he said.