“No One is Above the Constitution” – Edgar Lungu

“No One is Above the Constitution” – Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Lusaka July 5, 2024

Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the Zambian Constitution and the principles of democratic governance. Highlighting his legacy of constitutional reforms, President Lungu stressed that no individual, regardless of their position, is above the country’s supreme law.

“In 2016, I was your Republican President who approved comprehensive reforms to our constitution, reforms we all celebrate today and many admire in the region,” President Lungu stated.

“Out of all the seven presidents, everyone knows that progressive constitutional reforms are my political hallmark and leadership legacy.”

President Lungu vowed to continue defending and protecting the democratic Republican Constitution.

“As long as I am alive, I will not abrogate my national duty to defend and protect our cherished democratic Republican Constitution. Moreover, there is no man or woman in Zambia or abroad who is bigger or above our Republican Constitution!”

Elaborating on the principle of separation of powers enshrined in the Constitution, President Lungu a renowned Lawyer outlined its four fundamental objectives:

Limitations on Government Branches: Ensuring the Judiciary, Legislature, and Executive operate within their own autonomous spaces and respective jurisdictions. No Overlap of Powers: Guaranteeing no overlap in the powers and functions of the three arms of government. Checks and Balances: Providing checks and balances to guarantee the rule of law, accountability, transparency, and the consolidation of democratic principles. Prevention of Power Abuse: Preventing abuse of power by any government arm to protect sovereignty, citizen rights, national security, and peaceful coexistence.

President Lungu expressed concern over recent developments under President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, stating that it is undermining the principle of separation of powers.

“For the past three years since President Hakainde Hichilema came into power, we have seen a structured and coordinated campaign to undermine and erode the principle of separation of powers. Most stakeholders have factual stories of gross interference by the executive into the judiciary and legislature.”

He cited the recent expulsion of nine PF MPs by Parliament as an example of this interference.

“On Wednesday, we saw our parliament making history by expelling nine PF MPs. As a former President, I can tell you that this gesture is the highest level of political brutality and unacceptable barbarism.”

President Lungu’s speech called for vigilance and collective action to defend the Constitution and democratic governance in Zambia.