No proof late President Lungu wanted burial in Zambia: Family lawyer





Pretoria, August 2025

By Sibahle Motha



Counsel for the Edgar Lungu family, Adv. Casper Welgemoed, has argued that there is no evidence to suggest that the late former Zambian President wanted to be buried in Zambia.





The Zambian government and the Lungu family are engaged in a court battle over where the late former President should be buried.





The Lungu family wants the former President to be buried in South Africa in a private ceremony, while the Zambian government wants him to be repatriated back home.





Adv Welgemoed says that any argument stating that Lungu wanted to be buried at home should be dismissed.





“There’s no Evidence, no evidence showing that he wanted to be buried in Zambia and they cannot make that Submission to the court, and this court can never find such a fact exists, wherefore those parts in our striking application are all hearsay and irrelevant.”





Lungu died on the 5th June 2025 after suffering cardiac complications from a surgery he was undergoing at Mediclinic Medforum in Pretoria.



Credit: SABC