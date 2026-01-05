“NO SUPERSTARS, JUST LIONS!” CAMEROON ROAR PAST BAFANA



Cameroon coach David Pagou made it clear after his side’s stunning win that this victory was not about individual brilliance, it was about collective power. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Pagou declared: “The star for us is the team. Football is a collective sport.”





And his words rang true on the pitch.



Cameroon produced a disciplined, fearless performance to defeat South Africa 2–1, silencing the home crowd and underlining their growing unity under new leadership. While South Africa showed flashes of quality, it was Cameroon’s organisation, hunger and togetherness that proved decisive.





Pagou revealed that since taking charge, the message has been clear and fully embraced by the squad: no egos, no passengers everyone fights for the badge. Every tackle, every run and every goal reflected that philosophy.





As the final whistle blew, one thing was undeniable: this Cameroon side doesn’t rely on stars they move as one.