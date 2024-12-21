NO TO POLITICAL VIOLENCE, A CALL FOR JUSTICE AFTER KAWAMBWA BY-ELECTION ATTACKS – CF

The alarming reports of violence during the Kawambwa by-elections, including the horrific stabbing of PeP President Sean Tembo inside a police station—a symbol of law and order—demand unequivocal condemnation from all Zambians who value peace and democracy. Even more concerning is the impunity enjoyed by the perpetrators, who roam free while justice remains elusive.

This incident is part of a disturbing trend of intimidation against opposition leaders under the UPND government, threatening Zambia’s hard-earned democratic principles. Such actions betray the sacrifices made by past generations to establish a political system based on ideas rather than violence.

Adding to this disillusionment are recent remarks by President Hakainde Hichilema during the UPND’s mobilization launch, where he stated, “It won’t be easy to remove the UPND from power.” While intended to inspire party supporters, this sentiment hints at intolerance and a worrying dismissal of the core democratic principle that political power stems from the will of the people, not coercion or manipulation.

Let us remind those in leadership that power, like a shadow, is transient—it lasts only as long as the light of integrity shines upon it. History has shown that power wielded without humility and fairness is ultimately fleeting.

The violence in Kawambwa must be thoroughly investigated, and those responsible, regardless of their political ties, must be held accountable. Failing to do so undermines public trust in our institutions and fosters the dangerous notion that violence is a legitimate political tool.

We urge all Zambians, civil society organizations, and international partners to unite against these abuses. Together, we must demand justice, accountability, and an end to political violence. Zambia’s future depends on a firm commitment to peaceful, democratic transitions—a nation where power is determined by the ballot, not by fear or intimidation.

Let us protect and uphold the ideals of democracy, ensuring Zambia remains a beacon of peace and freedom in Africa.

Dalitso Tembo

Party Spokesperson

Citizens First (CF)