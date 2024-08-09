NO TYRANT RULES FOREVER; MR HICHILEMA WILL SOON RUN OUT OF TIME – Fred M’membe

NO TYRANT RULES FOREVER; MR HICHILEMA WILL SOON RUN OUT OF TIME



My dear brothers and sisters, country men and women, good morning!



Once again, I write to you from inside the cold floors and dark cells of Lusaka’s Twin Palm police post. I find myself in this situation at the desire and pleasure of Mr Hakainde Hichilema – the self-styled unerring, flawless and infallible leader of Zambia. There is absolutely no justifiable reason for my arrest and detention apart from the fact that Mr Hichilema wants me to be inside a police cell to satisfy his ego.



It is a petty, narrow-minded and insidious technique of control, which is typical of every disastrous and outgoing regime that is allergic to criticism and checks and balances. The only problem here is Mr Hichilema, who has elevated himself to be worthy and deserving of nothing but praise and acclamation irrespective of the obvious blunders and weaknesses. This is definitely not the way to govern a country. Mr Hichilema can dehumanize, brutalize and humiliate us in all sorts of ways, but he will never intimidate or break us. We are committed to carry this cross for the sake of our country and its people. Things can’t continue this way!





We know that the ongoing arbitrary arrests, intimidation, abductions and torture of political opponents are last kicks of a dying horse. The rise in intimidation and human rights abuses against citizens and critics signify the end of a very corrupt, vindictive and wicked regime. We say so because this corrupt, tribal puppet regime bears all the hallmarks of a frustrated and paranoid outgoing coward regime. In fact, they also know that they are leaving office hence the intimidation, repression and violent disruptions to the country’s democratic order. These unrepentant thieves fall far short of being regarded as leaders. They are not leaders but greedy corrupt elements whose only motivation to seek public office was to come and loot and stuff their bank accounts with millions stolen from the poor people. They are a bunch of uncultured, heartless and unprincipled individuals.



But more than that: it is very clear that Mr Hichilema is governing over a tremendously materialistic and corrupt regime-the most idle and corrupt regime in the history. We say this because there is no decent or clean president who can preside over such a very corrupt regime without being extremely corrupt himself. It is very clear that Mr Hichilema is failing to deal with this corruption because it is his corruption – it is corruption coming from the works of his own hands. But for how long? It’s just a matter of time. Mr Hichilema can run but he can’t hide. Even if he refuses to declare his assets and business dealings and interests, which in itself is a prima facie case for corruption. All the signs are clear that this is a vastly corrupt regime ni ba pompwe munshibila nsala, ba sendama nkwibile, ba mpelembe chibula matwi nangu mulande tabomfwa pantu basenda ukwiba nge nchito, beba nakutulo!



Nonetheless we are not surprised because this is what happens when values are lost. This is what happens when greed reigns supreme. This is a regime that is shamelessly absorbed in corruption, embezzlement and wealth accumulation to the extent that they can even maim or kill, in order to keep a tight lid on their crooked activities. But they are lying to themselves. No amount of intimidation, abductions, torture, arbitrary arrests and lock ups will prevent us from exposing their vicious looting of state coffers. Mr Hichilema and his evil little boy at State House should not think we are unaware of their criminal schemes and intentions to silence critics and political opponents with irrational, overzealous and old-fashioned governance tactics.



This will not work because some of us are beyond intimidation. Mr Hichilema can’t intimidate us! We are not cowards. We have never feared to be arrested or detained at any point in our revolutionary journey. We have come a long way to be intimidated or bullied into submission by these coward tribal crooks. As long as they are looting state resources, we shall loudly sound the alarm and disturb them. Our duty is to the country and not these unashamed thieves who are masquerading as liberal democrats whilst presiding over the most corrupt regime in history. Let Mr Hichilema arrest the high cost of living, loadshedding, uncontrollable corruption, hunger and many other difficulties he has inflicted on our people, and not critics or political opponents like myself.



One bad term, doesn’t deserve another, alefwaya nangu talefwaya, aleya!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party