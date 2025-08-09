NO WINNER OR LOSER IN THE LUNGU JUDGEMENT- NJOVU



Democratic Union president Ackim Antony Njobvu writes..





Many of us have watched events unfold in South Africa regarding a high-profile court case. Let it be said clearly: there is no winner or loser in the face of justice rather only lessons.





Lessons in accountability, lessons in humility, and lessons for all current and future leaders





My appeal is to all citizens and parties to the impasse that led to the court case to respect the Judgement to be delivered today.





We need to give our former President a dignified send off for the contribution he made to the country.



Ackim Antony Njobvu

President

Democratic Union