no Zambian person, Government, Head of State, etc, should fear Ubert Angel-Bishop Bilon Kalumbiga

Bishop Bilon Kalumbiga writes



BRETHREN, FEAR NOT

(Ubert Angel is not what he claims to be.



Ladies and Gentlemen, no Zambian person, Government, Head of State, etc, should fear Ubert Angel. He does not possess the powers to inflict any suffering, cast any spell, or place any curse on anyone in this jurisdiction called Zambia.





To be refused entry in a foreign territory, justifiably or otherwise, does not warrant one the power to affect the life of anyone in that jurisdiction positively or negatively.



Ubert Angel is playing what we call “Dark Psychology”. “Dark Psychology” is a branch of psychology that deals with the art of “manipulation” and “mind control”. I can’t go deeper – lest we confuse some innocent souls. Just ignore him.





The death of President Lungu has nothing to do with Ubert Angel’s will. People should be careful when consuming content from Ubert Angel.





Ubert Angel’s objective (with the Lungu story) is to instil fear in subsequent Zambian governments and any other governments in Africa and the world. The idea is that if he is denied entry in any country, the Head of State of that particular country can end up being cursed – line President Lungu was “cursed”! This is rubbish.





At one point, while boasting about himself being the cause of President Lungu’s death, he also suggested that even the corpse of ECL is “cursed”, that’s why it can’t be easily brought home!



Then, in a moment, he looks into the camera and says, “Anyway, he is free now“!!! Meaning he, Ubert Angel, has now freed ECL’s body to come to Zambia and be buried!





You see, all that is manipulation. The fellow is very shrewd. So, next time ECL’s body will be released to come to Zambia for burial, Ubert will say, “The body has now been released because I freed it (from the curse)!





Please, fellow Zambians, the Government and future Governments, ignore Ubert. He is definitely and certainly not as powerful in the spirit as he would want you to believe.





Ps And these people, Abena Ubert and their disciples, can be very boastful and disrespectful. Look at what one of his followers said about Zambian clergy.