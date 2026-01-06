Nobody in their right senses would support DEC for summoning Alick Banda – Kambwili

ACID-mouthed PF member Chishimba Kambwili says nobody in their right senses would support the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for summoning Lusaka Archdiocese Archbishop Alick Banda.

In an interview, Kambwili said Archbishop Banda’s case had been blown out of proportion by the commission.

He said the summoning of the clergyman should have been handled behind closed doors, without unnecessary drama.

Yesterday, the Archbishop was summoned by the Commission over a Toyota Hilux he received as a gift from his PF comrades back in 2021 which was reportedly acquired dubiously.

Kambwili accused the UPND of interfering in church affairs and attempting to intimidate individuals with opposing views.

He further said the Catholic Church would rise in support of its leader, adding that many men of God and traditional leaders had received gifts in the past without being questioned.

“There is nobody in their normal senses who would support what has happened. The Catholic Church works as one, touch one priest, touch one bishop, and you touch all of us. Whoever touches the anointed ones touches everybody,” he said.

“We shall not allow politics to interfere with the running of the church. What has happened to the bishop is unfortunate. These are issues that should be handled away from the cameras, devoid of drama, but the government has decided to play politics over a matter in which a man was gifted. How many men of God have received gifts in this country? How many chiefs have done so?”

Kalemba