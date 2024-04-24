“Nobody is above the law,” says CAF President in relation to the Samuel Eto’o case.

“You have to know how to separate things. On the one hand, Samuel Eto’o, from my point of view, will always be a football player we are very proud of, who was among the most talented and I will continue to be proud of what he managed to do on the field .

However , we must also consider these allegations not only in relation to Samuel Eto’o but in relation to other critical aspects… From the point of view of CAF, we must investigate each complaint, each accusation, each allegation.

We must do it ethically in accordance with global principles, namely the presumption of innocence but it is of absolutely critical importance… It’s not just about football. …No one, me first and foremost as President of CAF, no one is above the law.

Whatever the subject, the decision must be dictated not only by what happens in the audience but also by the rules of CAF and FIFA,” CAF President Patrice Motsepe told France 24 in a recent interview.

Ade Divine (source: France 24)