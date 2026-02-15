“Nobody Won”: Davido Withdraws From Daughter Custody Case



Afrobeats star Davido has decided to discontinue the legal battle over custody involving his first daughter with Sophia Momodu.





The singer and Sophia had been involved in a legal dispute over joint custody arrangements for their daughter, Imade. The case had drawn public attention, with many fans closely following updates surrounding the situation.





After a recent court session, where Davido reportedly became emotional following the mention of his late son, he chose to step away from the legal process. He later shared his decision publicly, explaining the reason behind his action.





According to him, the situation was never about winning or losing, but about the well-being of his daughter. He also clarified that his goal was never to seek full custody, but rather to have joint custody rights.





Addressing reactions from people celebrating developments in the case, the singer stated that there was nothing worth celebrating. He officially confirmed that he had dropped the case.





Speaking further, he explained that while proceedings were ongoing, he initially believed progress was being made. However, he described the moment his late son was brought into the discussion as deeply painful and unacceptable, calling it the lowest point for him during the process.





He added that regardless of how things turned out, his daughter would one day understand that he fought for her. He also urged the public to move forward from the issue.





“Nobody Won, Imade Lost.”



The development has since sparked reactions online, with many fans praising the decision and expressing support for the singer’s focus on his daughter’s emotional well-being.