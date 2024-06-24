Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie Addresses Threats Against His Family, Offers N1m Bounty

Yul Edochie has taken a strong stand against a troubling situation involving threats to his family, friends, and associates, placing a N1 million bounty on those responsible.

In a recent Instagram post, Edochie revealed that a group of individuals had created a WhatsApp group and social media pages to orchestrate these threats, including bullying and harassment. The actor emphasized that such behavior is unacceptable and has already reported the matter to the police.

Edochie urged anyone receiving threatening calls or texts to record the communication, copy the number, and send the information to him so he can forward it to the police for tracking. He disclosed that these individuals had posted his home address online and threatened to harm his children and kill his second wife, Judy Austin.

“This behavior has crossed a line,” Edochie declared, expressing his determination to take action against those responsible. He announced a reward of N1 million for any useful information leading to the arrest of the culprits.

Edochie appealed to his fans and friends worldwide to help identify and apprehend these people, whom he referred to as “psychos.” He also highlighted the importance of combating cyberbullying and thanked his fans and supporters for their continued love and support.

The actor’s resolute stance sends a clear message that threats and harassment will not be tolerated, and he is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of his family and associates.

He wrote,

“I heard a group of jobless & very stupid people formed a WhatsApp group & social media pages and they’re using it to threaten my fans, friends & my business associates. Bullying is totally unacceptable. To me or to anyone else. I have reported the matter to the police.

“Pls if anyone calls you or texts you to threaten you pls record the call, copy the number and text and send it to me so i can forward to the police for tracking them.

I heard they went as far as posting my house address on their platform & threatening to hurt my children & kill Judy. They have crossed the line. You can not sit in your house & tell another person how to live his or her life.

“God punish all of you. I will get you all. I’m offering 1 million naira and more to anyone who can provide useful information about them to aid their arrest.

To all my fans & friends all over the world, please assist me in apprehending these psychos. I thank you all for your love & support. God bless you. CYBER BULLYING IS TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.”