Nollywood Identical twin actors gave married to identical twin sisters who were pregnant at the same time

Identical twin actors gave married to identical twin sisters who were pregnant at the same time.

The Shire Twins, both Nollywood actors, shared photos and videos from their pre-wedding photoshoot.

The photos show them wearing identical outfits while posing with their identical twin brides in matching outfits. The twin sisters were pregnant and seemed to be similarly far along in their pregnancy journey.

The actors announced in the caption that their wives have given birth to girls.

Nollywood actors have left congratulatory messages for them, wishing them well on their wedding and on their birth of their daughters.