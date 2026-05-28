NORTH KOREA EXECUTES MAN FOR SMUGGLING SQUID GAME



A North Korean man was shot by firing squad for smuggling the South Korean hit Squid Game on a USB drive and selling it to a high school student. The student received a life sentence in prison camp, while his friends got five years of hard labor.





The Kim regime bans all foreign media, dictates hairstyles, criminalizes birthdays that overlap with the Kims, and punishes entire families across three generations for one person’s “crime.” These brutal controls exist for one reason: to hide the stunning success and prosperity of free South Korea from its starving subjects.





Socialist tyranny knows the truth is deadly. Smuggled glimpses of capitalist freedom are cracking the regime’s iron grip from within, no matter how many nukes or Chinese backers it hides behind. Total control is failing, and the truth is winning.