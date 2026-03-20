North Korea Officially Unveils New Main Battle Tank “Chonma-2” as Kim Jong Un Showcases Military Power with Daughter





North Korea has officially introduced its latest main battle tank, the “Chonma-2,” in a high-profile military demonstration attended by leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae marking both a technological leap and a symbolic show of succession.





The unveiling took place during a live military exercise around March 19–20, 2026, where Kim personally inspected the tank’s battlefield performance. The drill included coordinated maneuvers, drone strike simulations, and defensive operations against anti-tank threats highlighting a broader push to modernize ground forces.





The Chonma-2, previously referred to by Western analysts as the M2020, represents a significant departure from North Korea’s traditional Soviet-style tank designs. Its structure blends elements resembling the U.S. M1 Abrams turret with features similar to Russia’s T-14 Armata, signaling an effort to match contemporary global standards.





Equipped with a 125mm main gun, an automatic 30mm grenade launcher, and Bulsae-5 anti-tank missile systems mounted on the turret, the tank is designed for multi-layered offensive capability. It is also believed to feature an Active Protection System (APS), capable of intercepting incoming anti-tank projectiles placing it within a more advanced class of armored defense technology.





Estimates suggest the tank is powered by a 1,200–1,500 horsepower engine, offering improved mobility and battlefield flexibility. Kim Jong Un reportedly praised its maneuverability during the exercise, underscoring confidence in its operational readiness.





Kim Ju Ae’s presence at the event continues to fuel speculation among South Korean officials and defense analysts that she is being gradually positioned for future leadership an unprecedented move within the North Korean regime.





The debut of the Chonma-2 not only reflects Pyongyang’s ambition to upgrade its military capabilities, but also signals a deeper strategic narrative where modernization and succession appear to be unfolding side by side.