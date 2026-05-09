North Korea revised its constitution to mandate an automatic nuclear retaliation if Kim Jong Un is assassinated or incapacitated

North Korea has reportedly revised its constitution to mandate an automatic nuclear retaliation if leader Kim Jong Un is assassinated or incapacitated.

According to reports, the move significantly hardens Pyongyang’s nuclear doctrine by allowing immediate retaliation if the country’s command structure is threatened.





The reported constitutional change comes amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula and a broader military buildup by North Korea, including new long-range artillery deployments and the launch of a nuclear-capable destroyer.





Analysts say the policy reinforces North Korea’s long-standing strategy of deterrence by signaling that any attempt at a “decapitation strike” against its leadership could trigger catastrophic consequences.