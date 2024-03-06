North Korea threatens to use force in response to drills between US and South Korea

North Korea has expressed that the current state of affairs between South Korea and the United States is not satisfactory, and they may take action in response.

The North warned the South Korean and U.S a day later troops started their yearly computer-driven practice and different physical training for 11 days. This year’s training sessions were going to include 48 field exercises, which is twice as many as last year.

The North Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement on state media that it strongly disagrees with the U.S’s South Korea is openly showing a military threat to another country and trying to invade it.

A person from the government of North Korea said that their military will keep an eye on their enemies and do important military actions to keep the Korean Peninsula safe.

The person speaking didn’t say what North Korea will do, but people think North Korea will probably do missile tests or other things to make their military stronger.

North Korea sees military exercises by its enemies as practice for invading their country. Both South Korea and the U.S participate in these drills. Officials have said many times that their training is focused on defending themselves. North Korea has responded before to South Korea and the United States. Performing drills by shooting many missiles into the water.

The military leaders in South Korea said last week that this year’s joint military exercises with the United States were planned to stop North Korea’s nuclear threats. The drills will include shooting weapons, bombing, air attacks, and intercepting missiles.

Worries about North Korea’s nuclear program have increased over the last two years. This is because North Korea has been testing missiles more frequently and has openly threatened to use nuclear weapons first. The United States The US and South Korea are doing more military exercises and sending more powerful soldiers. The military is using things like big ships and planes that can carry nuclear bombs as a reaction.

This year, North Korea shot six missiles and practiced firing cannons. Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, said that his country will not try to make peace with South Korea and promised to stop trying to unite peacefully with them. Kim said North Korea will be more aggressive with its military at the disputed sea border with South Korea.

Specialists think that North Korea may believe that having more powerful weapons will give them more power in future talks with the United States. North Korea wants to be recognized as a nuclear state so that they can get relief from the economic sanctions imposed by the U. S

It is expected that North Korea will increase tensions by doing more missile tests and using aggressive language this year, as the United States. and South Korea are getting ready for big elections. Experts believe that North Korea might do something to cause trouble near the border with South Korea.