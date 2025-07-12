North Korea throws major challenge to U.S and Israel, threaten to help Iran b0mb them if they commit one particular mistake

North Korea’s embassy in Tehran has publicly declared its support for Iran in the middle of an ongoing ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

The Asian powerhouse stated that it will “stand firmly” by Iran if the United States or Israel violates the ceasefire.

This statement aligns with the close ties between North Korea and Iran, which have been strengthened by shared international sanctions and military cooperation.

Their bond also includes providing weapons to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

North Korea has for sometime now subjected Israel and the United to criticism due to their role in the feud with Iran.

The ceasefire in question refers to the Israel-Iran agreement brokered by the U.S. and Qatar.

It was effective June 24, 2025, following a 12-day conflict involving Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites.