North Korea's Kim Jong Un Watches Another Missile Launch as World Looks Elsewhere





Pyongyang flexed its naval muscle again Tuesday, firing strategic cruise missiles from its 5,000-ton destroyer Choe Hyon for the second time in a week. State media reported the projectiles flew nearly three hours over the Yellow Sea before hitting island targets.

Kim observed the test remotely via video feed, seated beside his daughter, and praised the results as proof of reliable command systems and combat readiness.





The timing aligns with ongoing U.S.-South Korea Freedom Shield exercises, a familiar trigger for North Korean provocations. Pyongyang routinely uses such drills to justify missile activity and underscore its nuclear deterrent.





While global attention fixates on Middle East conflicts and other crises, Rocket Man ensures no one forgets he remains in the game.

These launches from the regime’s largest warship signal steady progress in long-range strike capability, nuclear-capable by North Korean definition. The message is clear: Pyongyang refuses to be sidelined.