North Korea’s military reveal their next action against the US, Japan, and South Korea to counter security threats

North Korea says it’s ready to take military action against the US, Japan, and South Korea to counter security threats.

Their decision stems from it’s reaction to a recent trilateral air drill involving a US B-52H strategic bomber near Jeju Island.

The North Korean Defense Ministry, through the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), condemned these exercises as provocative, escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

They described the joint military actions as “the main danger factors heightening the level of military tension” and claimed a sovereign right to counter what they perceive as a strengthening “nuclear-based triangular military alliance.”

This rhetoric aligns with North Korea’s pattern of responding to US-South Korea-Japan military cooperation with threats, often citing these exercises as rehearsals for invasion.

The drills, held on July 11, 2025, aimed to enhance deterrence against North Korea’s advancing nuclear and missile programs, with South Korea’s Defense Ministry emphasizing improved response capabilities.

The context is further complicated by North Korea’s deepening ties with Russia, including supplying troops and artillery for Russia’s war in Ukraine, raising concerns about potential Russian military technology transfers to Pyongyang.