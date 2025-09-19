⬆️ MORNING WIRE | Northern By-Elections Reshape the Map



Northern Province woke up today to a new political reality. Three ward by-elections, all in PF’s once unshakable stronghold, have sent a clear signal: the ground is shifting.





In Lupososhi’s Mufili Ward, Citizen First stunned the field. Getrude Chanda polled 522 votes to beat UPND’s Elias Mulenga on 417. The Socialist Party followed on 209, NCP on 95. Nine ballots were rejected. CF, a new player, now has bragging rights in PF country.





Mpulungu’s Chibulula Ward delivered the drama. NCP’s Mumba Shadreck scraped past UPND’s Brenda Kaoma by just 15 votes—784 against 769. SP managed 132, CF 110. Turnout stood at 1,833 from 3,631 registered voters. This razor-thin gap exposes just how tight the battle for Northern Province has become.





In Nsama’s Chishi Ward, UPND stood firm. Pervious Kapembwa took 463 votes, while NCP limped with 16. Five ballots were spoiled. A small race, but a reminder that UPND can still lock down the ward vote.





The bigger picture: PF’s bedroom is no longer a fortress. With PF absent from the ballot, new parties are carving space. CF, NCP, SP and UPND are testing their machines, each with a story to tell.





As 2026 draws closer, Northern Province is no longer one colour. The cracks are widening.



The People’s Brief | Morning Wire