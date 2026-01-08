Norway ‘foolishly’ chose not to award me Nobel Peace Prize despite ending eight wars — Trump



United State president Donald trump whose country who deny Nigerian citizens visa if intent is to go give birth in the country, calls for ceasefire between ThaILAND, cAMBODIA, US: Two-thirds of Justice Department unit quits amid Trump’s legal battles





United States President, Donald Trump, has criticised Norway for not awarding him the Nobel Peace Prize, insisting that his actions on global security and diplomacy merited the honour.





In a post on his Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump said his administration compelled NATO members to significantly increase their defence spending, arguing that many countries were previously failing to meet their financial obligations while the United States bore the burden.





He maintained that his intervention pushed allies to raise defence contributions to five per cent of their gross domestic product, a move he described as previously thought impossible.





The president also claimed that his involvement prevented Russia from fully taking over Ukraine, adding that his absence from global affairs would have emboldened Moscow.





He further asserted that he single-handedly brought an end to eight wars, a record he said was overlooked by the Nobel committee in Norway, which is a NATO member.



Credit: Tribune Nigeria 🇳🇬.