Norway princess and US shaman wedding begin afta years of ‘turmoil’

Festivities don start for di wedding of Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise and her American partner, self-styled shaman Durek Verrett.

Hundreds of guests bin land for di town of Alesund for western Norway, on Thursday for “meet and greet” for one historic hotel.

On Friday, dem travel by sea go di scenic town of Geiranger, wey dey di shores of fjord, wey Unesco World Heritage Site design.

Di wedding programme say guests go enjoy “light lunch on di boat as dem dey witness di majestic mountains and waterfalls”.

Di couple go Den tie di knot for one private event on Saturday.

Members of di Swedish royal family go attend di wedding alongside various social media influencers and TV personalities, wey include US reality star and model Cynthia Bailey.

According to Norwegian media, dem don ask guests not to use mobile phones or cameras during di celebrations and make dem no post anytin on social media.

52-year-old Princess Märtha Louise and Mr Verrett wey be 49, bin announce dia engagement for 2022.

Di princess – wey be former equestrian and di eldest of Norwegian King Harald, two children – don marry bifor, she bin marry late writer and artist Ari Behn, and dem get three daughters – Maud, Leah and Emma.

Di two of dem divorce for 2017. Oga Behn, wey bin open up say im dey suffer from depression, die on Christmas Day 2019.

Märtha Louise bin get long attracted controversy for Norway for many years sake of for her involvement in alternative treatments.

She lost her honorific “Her Royal Highness” title for 2002 so dat dem go allow her start her own business.

For 2007, she announce say she be clairvoyant and, until 2018, she get one school wia she dey teach students how to “create miracles” and tok to angels.

Last year, Märtha Louise tell BBC Katty Kay say plenty wahala full ground sake of her decision to take a different path than dat of a “traditional royal”.

“Plenty criticism don dey ova di years, especially wit me becos say I dey spiritual – and for Norway, dat na taboo,” she tok.

Meanwhile, Oga Verrett on im website say im be sixth generation shaman, “servant of god and energy activator” wey dey “explain spirituality” through im “no-nonsense teachings”.

For one interview wit Vanity Fair magazine, e claim say im bin rise from di dead and add say wen im bin small pikin, one of im relative bin predict say im go one day marry di princess of Norway.

How dia love tori take waka

Princess Märtha Louise bin announce her relationship wit Oga Verrett for one Instagram post for 2019.

Maybe to clear di minds of those wey go wan come for her, she bin write: “To those of you wey feel di need to criticise: Hold your horses. E no dey up to you to choose for me or to judge me. Shaman Durek na just one man I love to spend my time wit and wey fulfil me.”

However, many Norwegians neva fully accept Oga Verrett. “They think he has said very strange things and there are many cultural differences,” one royal correspondent for Norway NRK TV Kristi Marie Skrede tok.

Wen dem first announce di engagement, Norway state broadcaster NRK bin report say Oga Verrett go move go Norway and join di royal family but no go hold any title.

However reports now say im and Märtha Louise don buy one house for Norway.

For 2022, di Norwegian palace bin announce say Märtha Louise go “give up her patronage role” as she and Oga Verrett dey requested to “distinguish more clearly between dia activities plus di Royal House of Norway” and to “prevent misunderstandings regarding di Royal House”.

Di palace add say King Harald don decide say she go keep her title but say di princess no go use am for her commercial activities.

At di time, King Harald bin tell Norwegian reporters say OgaVerrett na

“great guy” and say di two of dem “laugh a lot, even for dis difficult time.

I think both us and am don gain greater understanding of wetin dis dey about, and we don agree to disagree.”

However, ova di summer Märtha Louise bin come under fire afta her name and royal title appear for di label of one commemorative wedding gin wey dey created to mark her nuptials.

Ms Skrede tok say many Norwegians don “tire for dis behaviour”, wey some feel show say di princess dey “disrespects” her father.

Beloved King Harald wey be 88-year-old bin ascend to di throne for 1991 and e be one of Europe longest-serving monarchs.

For April, dem announce plans to reduce im public engagements “out of consideration for im age”.

Locals also dey vex say Norwegian media no dey allowed to cover di wedding as di couple don sign deals wit Hello! magazine for exclusive coverage.

“Dis one mean say di public no go know or see anything about am unless dem buy di magazine,” Ms Skrede tok.

On Wednesday, e also dey revealed say di couple bin dey work wit Netflix for one year on wetin di streaming giant call “in-depth and moving documentary” on dia relationship.

“We dey go more global and nothing dey more powerful pass di love wey dey ginger us,” Oga Verrett post on Instagram.

Princess Märtha Louise na King Harald eldest child and fourth in line to di throne. Her younger brother, Crown Prince Haakon, go succeed im father as king.