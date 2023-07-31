Not a crime for Lungu to continue as party president – Lusambo

FORMER president’s staunch supporter, Bowman Lusambo, says it is not a crime for PF members to push for Edgar Lungu’s continuation as the party’s president.

Amid reports of brewing chaos within the former ruling party, it was revealed that Edgar Lungu has agreed in secret to be the party’s presidential candidate for the 2026 elections.

According to PF insiders, Lungu secretly agreed to be the party’s presidential candidates in the next generation elections after he was convinced by his associates of still being a popular figure who could easily win an election.

Lungu and his clique are now being accused of using every trick in the book to prevent an elective General Conference to replace him as party president.

Lusambo, Lungu’s self acclaimed number one bootlicker, fervently defended the former president’s position, stating that many PF members desire “the humble leader” to steer the party’s course and salvage the sunken ‘titanic’ during the challenging times they are facing.

The former Kabushi member of parliament said Lungu was not negotiating his chairmanship over PF as he is still captain of the boat.

“We are drawing near 2026 and we will hear alot of accusations, a lot of statements coming from different quarters of society. Politics is about the people it’s not about individuals. Let the people talk! the issue to do with Edgar Chagwa Lungu it’s a non-negotiable issue,” Lusambo said.

“Lungu is a president of PF he was elected as the president of PF in 2021 prior to the 2021 tripartite elections. So, the issue of saying president Edgar Chagwa Lungu is coming back, he’s coming back from where? He’s coming back from where? Because he has been the president of PF.”

He said Lungu will only pass on the leadership mantle to his successor if he so wishes at the much-anticipated extraordinary general conference which is being planned by the party.

The ‘bulldozer’ brushed off assertions that there’s a pitched battle in PF over the presidency.

He said the 1.8 million camp is still banded together.

“PF is a very strong party. PF has structures in all the 156 constituencies. There’s no confusion in PF we have a leader we have a president, the deputy president, secretary general and all the members of the central committee are there. There’s no confusion go and tell the people there’s no confusion. Iyi ni bola (this is just like a game of football),” Lusambo said.

He said it is not wrong for Lungu to be enthusiastic about politics.

“What about if we want him? us as the members of the PF we want him to continue it’s not a crime! He’s a human being like any other person, he’s enjoying the human rights it’s not a crime for him to continue it’s not a crime,” Lusambo said.

“He was a president for this republic and for us we are happy that he’s still the president of the party, so it’s not a crime he’s not coming back from anywhere. He has been the president and he’s still the president.”

He maintained that Lungu did not relinquish his position as president of the PF.

The former Lusaka province minister indicated he and other apple polishers of Lungu will not accept it if their boss steps aside from the PF presidency.

Lusambo wondered why Lungu is being rebuked over his political enthusiasm when it’s the people on the streets crying that they want him back.

“Why do you want to accuse him of something he has not said? People are the ones saying ‘alebwelelapo’ (he will retain power) did he say he wants to come back?” he questioned.

“He’s a president yes of the party but did he tell you he wants to come back? But if we tell him to come back, he is the one we want, he can do so.”

Lungu’s number one idoliser disclosed that the PF clings to their boss Edgar because he cares and provides for his partisans.

“Leave him alone what I can assure you is president Lungu is the president of PF. Who wouldn’t want Lungu? Everyone wants Lungu even those who have applied to replace him would want him, he’s a father he’s a parent. Wouldn’t you want to be closer to your father? So even us, we want to be close to our father,” he said.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba