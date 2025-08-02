Not all step moms are bad, mine was a good woman, shares Smooth IK



MANY are the times we believe all stepmothers are cruel. Society has often painted them with the same brush, that they are cold, wicked and scheming





In the eyes of some children, no matter how hard she tries, a stepmother is never enough. She is always the woman who “came after,” not the one who gave birth.



But renowned media personality and Smooth Talk presenter, Innocent Kalaluka popularly known as Smooth IK has a different story to tell about his step mother.





The ageless media guru shared that there was a time he stayed with his step mom and the woman was so good to him.



“There’s a time I got back to stay with my step mom as well, there’s always stories about step moms. I think I was lucky, I mean, my mom was good. My step mom was good. They say step moms are always bad but mine was good,” said IK.





Smooth IK shared on Kenny T 1 On 1 podcast that his parents divorced while his mother was still expecting him and three months after he was born, his mother left for the United States in search of a better life, leaving him in the care of his father’s young sister who he says raised him as her own.





“I remained with my dad’s younger sister. So I didn’t know my mom for a long time, she tells me that there was a time she came to visit and somebody told me that’s your mom and I was like, no, no my mom is that one (his step mom),” shared the broadcaster.





It wasn’t until much later in life when he went to live with his biological mother in the US that he truly got to know her.



But long before that reunion, he had also spent time living with his stepmother.





“I got to know my mom in my older age. She would just come and go. But I got to live with her in the US,” Kalaluka shared during the interview.





By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, August 2, 2025