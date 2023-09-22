NOTHING IS WORKING FOR HICHILEMA; REGIME CHANGE IS COMING FAST – CHANGALA

By Fox Reporter- The FOX Newspaper

POLITICAL Activist and Human Rights defender, Brebner Changala says calls for regime change against President Hakainde Hichilema’s regime are too loud to hide and change is coming fast.

In an interview, Changala says the UPND and President Hichilema have shown high levels of incompetence to the extent of abusing the very people who voted for them into power in 2021.

Changala, a once supporter of President Hichilema notes with sadness at the degenerating support of the new dawn administration in the two years it has been in power.

“As we speak today, two years after the UPND came to power after a landslide victory and all signs suggest that this administration cheated itself into power. And it is also the first time since 1990 where we have seen that nearly everybody is complaining about the state of the nation both socially, economically and otherwise. This is a time when nothing is working for the UPND and nothing is working for President Hakainde Hichilema,” he said.

Changala said if elections were to be held today, President Hichilema and the UPND will be kicked out without wasting much of the time because of failure to keep the promise they made in 2021.

“And nothing is working for this country under Mr. Hakainde Fix it Hichilema. And having said that, if elections were held today, President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND Alliance will lose that election. If election were held today this administration will be kicked out, there is no doubt about that,” he said.

He said Zambians were looking for a leadership that will respond to their needs, respect the rule of law and treat people equally.

Changala said President Hichilema and the UPND have failed to do what they promised as they have gone to do the same things they condemned the PF for.

“Zambians are yearning for change after that great mistake they made in 2021. This administration will be kicked out because it has failed to keep the promise it made to the people of Zambia and they feel cheated now. This administration has shown serious incompetent and this is the first time in every ten people you meet nine are complaining and angry for this regime. These people are waiting for this leadership to vacate and allow another pragmatic leadership to take center stage and govern people like human being in respect. The manner in which we are being governed by the UPND and President Hichilema is unacceptable, the high cost of living is too high, mealie meal prices are too high, fuel prices are too high arrests of opposition leaders is too high incompetence is too high, abuse of State institutions is too high and people are suffering. So those who are saying the UPND and President Hichilema will lose an election are living the reality,” said Changala.