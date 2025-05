Breaking news



NPA confirms appeal of Omotoso acquittal following public pressure





The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has officially confirmed it will appeal the Gqeberha High Court’s April 2025 acquittal of Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho.





The trio were cleared of 32 charges, including rape, human trafficking, and racketeering a ruling that sparked public outrage and intense scrutiny of the prosecution’s handling of the case.