NPA vows to secure lengthy jail term for Shebeshxt



The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has expressed strong confidence in its case against controversial Limpopo musician Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke, vowing to secure a lengthy prison term for the artist following his arrest for an alleged road-rage shooting .





The 30-year-old rapper was arrested on November 12 at his home following an intelligence-driven operation. The charges attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and malicious damage to property stem from a violent altercation on October 19 along Witklip Street in Ladanna, outside Polokwane .





According to the NPA, the incident occurred in the early hours of October 19 when the complainant and a witness, recognizing Shebeshxt, greeted him in a fan-like manner. The rapper allegedly responded by asking, “Kgane a letlale ka nna?” (Why are they staring at me?), before firing a shot.





The bullet struck one of the men and also damaged the window of a Nissan vehicle. The victim was rushed to Polokwane Provincial Hospital for treatment . Police reports indicate the victim was shot in the upper abdomen and remains in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit .





The state is building what it describes as a strong case against the musician. NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzangi stated, “We do have the case that can prosecute the suspect”. The prosecution has secured a postponement until November 21 to finalize its investigation and potentially add more charges to the existing docket .





This arrest adds to a string of serious legal troubles for Shebeshxt. He is currently out on R5,000 bail for other pending cases, including two counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.





The NPA has indicated that his well-documented history of public outbursts and alleged assaults could be used as admissible evidence to strengthen the current case, potentially elevating it to a Schedule Six offence, for which bail is exceedingly difficult to obtain .





Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe commended the investigative teams for their work, emphasizing that the law applies equally to all citizens. “The South African Police Service reiterates that no one is above the law, regardless of their social standing,” Hadebe said .





As the legal process unfolds, the NPA remains confident. The authority’s spokesperson confirmed investigators are working to consolidate additional charges and that the state is prepared to pursue a long-term conviction.



Shebeshxt remains behind bars pending his next court appearance .