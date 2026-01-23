Nthabiseng Alleges Disturbing Experience With African Casting Recruiter Ivo



I am here to expose screenshots between ivo and i. We are victims! .





AFRICAN CASTING VIDEO GIRL: WE GET DRUGGED BEFORE SHOOTING. I WAS UBER’D FROM MPUMALANGA TO SANDTON



Nthabiseng, a young woman from Mpumalanga and a member of the African Casting South African ladies’ group, has come forward with troubling allegations about her encounter with a man known as Ivo. She says she decided to expose their private chats and share her story after what she describes as a deeply unsettling experience.





According to Nthabiseng, her initial interaction with Ivo began on a dating site. What later raised concern for her was that the conversation suddenly shifted from casual dating to promises of a job opportunity. She claims Ivo invited her to meet him under the impression that it would be a professional job interview.





Although she agreed to the meeting, Nthabiseng says she felt uneasy from the start. The overlap between a dating platform and a supposed job opportunity made her uncomfortable, and she describes this as the first red flag.





In an attempt to protect herself, she told Ivo that she would prefer to attend the meeting with a friend to see how he would respond. Nthabiseng alleges that while he said bringing a friend would not be a problem, he added a concerning remark: if the producers happened to like the friend more, Nthabiseng could lose the job to her. Feeling pressured and afraid of missing the opportunity, she ultimately decided to go alone.





Despite going by herself, Nthabiseng says she took precautions. She shared her live location with people close to her so they could track her movement in case something went wrong.

Another detail that heightened her suspicion was that an Uber was paid for her, transporting her all the way from Mpumalanga to Sandton—something she found excessive and unusual for a simple interview.





Nthabiseng further claims that what is shown in the final video does not reflect the full experience. She alleges that upon arrival, she was offered snacks, wine, and treats, which she now believes may have been drugged.

According to her, once she mentioned feeling light-headed, Ivo allegedly rushed to turn on the cameras and suggested they quickly start the interview so she could leave afterward…SEE FULL VIDEO ON FIRST COMMENT