

Medvedev: Nuclear Weapons Remain the Most Reliable Guarantee of National Sovereignty





Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, has stated that nuclear weapons remain the most reliable means of protecting a state’s sovereignty, underlining Moscow’s continued reliance on nuclear deterrence as the cornerstone of its national security policy.





According to Russian state media and official statements, Medvedev emphasized that no other security mechanism offers the same level of guaranteed protection as nuclear arms, particularly in an era of growing global instability and confrontation between major powers. His remarks align with Russia’s long-standing strategic doctrine, which views nuclear weapons as the ultimate safeguard against threats to the country’s existence.





The statement comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions and recurring debates over strategic stability, arms control, and deterrence.

Russian officials have repeatedly argued that nuclear capability is essential for maintaining sovereignty and preventing external coercion, especially as conventional military balances and alliances evolve.





Medvedev’s comments reinforce the Kremlin’s messaging that nuclear deterrence remains central to Russia’s defense posture, and that any erosion of this capability would directly impact national security.



Source: Russian state media / official Security Council statements (including TASS)