NUPPEZ BLAMES RISING TEACHER DEBT ON HIGH COST OF LIVING, NOT FINANCIAL ILLITERACY.



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The National Union of Private and Public Educators of Zambia (NUPPEZ) has attributed the increasing indebtedness among teachers to the escalating cost of living and not to illiteracy among civil servants.





In an interview with Sun FM TV News, NUPPEZ Executive President Victor Muyumba said the high cost of living continues to erode the take-home pay of civil servants, leading many into debt.





Mr. Muyumba has described as erroneous the move by Members of Parliament to raise labour-related debt swap issues, stating that such matters fall under the jurisdiction of labour unions through the process of collective bargaining.





Mr. Muyumba has, however, expressed concern over parliamentary debates on the subject, stating that such actions threaten the integrity of social dialogue between the unions and the government.





He has since called for calm among civil servants following the rejection of the motion to reintroduce the debt swap initiative for civil servants.